CONCORD — A public school may have to close and go to remote learning for two weeks if it has a COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday, though he noted local officials will make the final decision.
An outbreak is defined as three different clusters — with a cluster involving three cases of virus in the same classroom — with evidence the virus was transmitted between those clusters. It’s possible, he said, an outbreak could be contained and school stay open at a large campus such as Manchester High School Central.
“That doesn’t mean you have to shut down the whole school,” he said.
The governor spelled out best practices all school districts should follow if a student or staff member tests positive for the novel coronavirus.
What should drive state and local policy makers is whether there has been “community transmission” of the virus within a school building, he said.
Any person with the virus should be sent home and remain there until 10 days have passed since the first symptoms, and as long as there’s been improvement for at least 24 hours and no fever for at least 14 hours, Sununu said.
All close contacts of that student or teacher should isolate at home for the same period of time.
Local school officials should inform the community about any positive tests, the governor said. The state will create a website that reports all clusters and outbreaks disclosed at all public schools.
“If you get one positive case or one kid is quarantined, rumors can go very quickly,” said Sununu, the father of three school-age children.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette urged parents to err on the side of caution with their children.
“I really think, when in doubt, if your child is having any symptoms at all, keep your child home; that is really important. Get tested,” Shibinette said Thursday.
In a related development, Sununu approved letting day care centers have 20 children per classroom, up from a limit of 10. Religious groups are also now permitted to reopen their own child care centers, Sununu said.
Providing parents with more access to child care is critical as some public schools open in September, he said.
“We have had very little ... for the most part, incidents of COVID there. We know the model can work,” Sununu said.
New Hampshire House and Senate chief budget writers wrote Shibinette, asking she report to them on Aug. 26 how much it would cost to deliver rapid testing equipment to all school districts.
“With some test results taking upward of a week, this puts child cares, families and employers in an untenable position,” wrote Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester and Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord.
“If this scenario were to repeat itself in our schools, it would surely cause many districts to quickly transition to remote learning soon after the start of the school year.”
Sununu said rapid tests are already being used in nursing homes and in community hospital settings.
“As more technology is available, we would love to get it to schools,” Sununu said.
In recent weeks, the time lag for getting a test result from private labs has gone from “seven to eight” days down to “two to four,” the governor added.
Some ‘not even trying’
Sununu praised the “vast majority” of school boards that have tried to innovate with their back-to-school plans, but admitted he’s had to “bite his lip” watching some decide to go to only remote learning.
“There are a lot of people just searching for excuses not to come back,” Sununu said. “At the end of the day, you have to look at the metric (of) what is the best pathways for these kids.”
Some parents are very upset with those local decisions, he continued.
“A lot of these districts are not even trying,” Sununu said.
Democratic candidate for governor and Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes said public school buildings should close for two days after a single case of COVID-19 and close for two weeks if there are “multiple cases” of the virus.
“If there is an outbreak at a school, the school should shift to remote learning. Period. People’s lives are literally on the line,” Feltes said.
“We cannot allow the virus to spread through our schools before taking real action. Governor Sununu is once again failing to lead and provide security to New Hampshire families and educators.”
Special education service
Sununu said school districts must fulfill services for special education students contained in their individualized education plans (IEP).
Many special education students fell behind when all schools went to remote learning last March through June, he said.
Unions representing teachers and school administrators urged a delay in districts having to meet those standards, according to Sununu.
He pointed out the state budget he signed last October increased vocational and special education spending by $17.5 million.
“Make no mistake, our districts are just not going to be allowed to pass on that responsibility,” Sununu said.
“The opportunity is there; we just have to fulfill the commitment,” he said.