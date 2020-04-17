Two of the three people whose COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday were associated with nursing homes, and state health officials said the virus is spreading in long-term care facilities.
“What we’ve seen is once COVID-19 gets into these close living congregate settings the consequences can be very devastating,” state epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said Friday. “Over half of the deaths that we’ve identified are in long-term care facilities or associated with long-term care facility outbreaks.”
Commissioner Lori Shibinette of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said the state had identified an outbreak of 36 cases at an Easterseals school in Manchester for children with disabilities. Students and staff were both infected, she said.
“If a resident is diagnosed with COVID-19 in a facility, and there’s a concern for transmission within that facility, then we will work with that facility to make sure all the residents in that wing, or that unit where the person is diagnosed, are tested,” Chan said Friday.
Chan said long-term care facilities can collect nasal swabs from their own residents, or mobile teams from the state Department of Health and Human Services can test groups of residents.
“In some of these institutional settings, what we want to do is increase testing to move for more of a general prevention standpoint to more of a containment strategy,” Chan said, a strategy in which people who have COVID-19 but do not show symptoms can be separated from people who have not yet been infected. He recommended wider testing of nursing home residents.
“We need to take a much more aggressive stance in protecting the residents and staff in these facilities,” Chan said. “And that’s part of the reason for the more newer recommendations around testing in these facilities.”
A private company, Convenient MD, will start testing nursing home staff in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties for COVID-19 next week. Convenient MD has received a $1.6 million zero-interest loan from the state, according to Gov. Chris Sununu’s office.
Brendan Williams, president of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, a trade group for long-term care facilities, said the strategy will give state epidemiologists a snapshot of nursing home workers with COVID-19.
“The problem with that is it’s a snapshot, and we need a motion picture,” Williams said. “The question is what have we accomplished with that single test?”
Williams said a worker could test negative one day, then pick up the virus at the grocery store or pharmacy after work, and inadvertently bring the coronavirus back to the nursing home before he or she shows symptoms.
“We need community testing,” Williams said. “Our staff have to go out into the community, and that virus is up and down grocery aisles.”
Health care provider loans announced
Last month, Sununu announced health care providers could apply for zero-interest loans from the state. Hundreds of health care providers applied for the funds, from giant systems like Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health to small doctor’s offices.
Fifty-two loans were announced Friday, including more than $1.6 million to Exeter Hospital, $1.1 million to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and $1 million to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville. Amoskeag Health in Manchester received a $250,000 loan, and $500,000 went to PMC Medical Group, better known as Granite State Pain Associates.
Sununu said a five-person commission of state officials is deciding which applicants will get loans, based on applications explaining why the provider is a critical part of New Hampshire’s health care system.
The $5.25 million loan given earlier this month to Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Regional Hospital is included in the total, as is the $1.6 million loan to Convenient MD.
Catholic Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Health System — the parent company of Elliot Hospital and Nashua’s Southern New Hampshire Medical Center — both applied but have not been granted loans. Sununu said Friday there would be more loans awarded.