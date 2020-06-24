MANCHESTER -- A worker at the Hackett Hill Center nursing home has died from what appears to be COVID-19, the parent company confirmed Wednesday morning.
A spokesman for the Pennsylvania-based Genesis Healthcare confirmed that a worker at Hackett Hill/Genesis died. Genesis spokesman Lori Mayer said more information would soon be available.
Six health care workers in New Hampshire have died from COVID-19, according to data on the state's website. The tally does not say whether the six worked in nursing homes or not.
The Hackett Hill/Genesis nursing home is a 68-bed skilled nursing facility located at 191 Hackett Hill Road in Manchester, according to its Facebook page.
COVID-19 first hit Hackett Hill on April 29, according to data that state health officials have provided to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
As of mid-May, it reported that 62 residents, which would be nearly the entire facility if it were full, had the disease.
Seventeen staff members had it and the state has logged nine deaths at the facility.
Genesis is one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with nearly 400 skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 26 states nationwide, its website says.