As testing continues to increase in New Hampshire for COVID-19, state health officials on Saturday announced 121 new positive test results, and three additional deaths from the illness.
That brings the total number of identified cases here to 2,429 and the death toll to 84.
On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced plans for a gradual reopening of some businesses and services in the state, starting with elective surgeries at hospitals. Hair salons and barber shops, golf courses, outdoor seating at restaurants, and drive-in movie theaters will be allowed to open over the coming weeks, under strict guidelines.
The Department of Health and Human Services also announced that 1,522 individuals were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, the state’s highest one-day total.
According to DHHS data, nearly 26,000 individuals have tested negative for the coronavirus at selected labs.
As of Saturday, 277 people have been hospitalized, and 1,017 have recovered from COVID-19.