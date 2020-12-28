Thirteen communities throughout the state will host COVID-19 vaccination centers for first responders and health care workers who provide care outside of hospitals, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday.
The two groups are included in the Phase 1A priorities of the state’s vaccination plan.
The locations are in Claremont, Concord, Exeter, Hooksett (SNHU), Keene, Laconia, Lebanon, Littleton, Londonderry, Nashua, Plymouth, Rochester and Tamworth. Based on population density, seven vaccination sites will operate five days a week; six sites will operate two to three days a week.
Eligible first responders will be alerted to schedule an appointment through professional associations, licensing boards, provider groups, and their organizations.
Heath and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the National Guard and the Regional Public Health Networks are supporting the operation.
Phase 1A includes approximately 110,000 individuals and is expected to be completed by mid-January.