TILTON – After a six-week long siege by COVID-19 that claimed the lives of 36 residents, the New Hampshire Veterans Home finally got some good news this week with the arrival and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, for the first time since the outbreak began on Nov. 10, the facility reported no new resident deaths following the most recent testing for the disease.
“We are thrilled to have opened a present before Christmas. We are #thankfulgratefulblessed to receive a #specialdelivery of COVID-19 vaccine!,” wrote Commandant Margaret LaBrecque on the facility’s Facebook page on Dec. 23.
She thanked Gov. Chris Sununu; the NH Department of Health and Human Services; NH Public Health Services; NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management; and the Manchester VA Medical Center for getting the vaccine to the Veterans Home.
The first residents to receive vaccine were Rita Landry, who served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and Lorenzo “Joe” Perry and Dwight Smith, who both served in the Navy in World War II, according to Sarah Stanley who is the Veterans Home’s public-information officer.
Stanley also provided data about the current COVID-19 outbreak at the Veterans Home.
Although she didn’t comment, the numbers appear to be trending downward.
As of this week, there were eight residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 staff members, while 47 residents and 86 staffers had recovered.
A week ago, Stanley had said 11 residents had active cases as did 18 staff members, but that no new cases had been detected, although one resident had died from COVID-19.
This week, however, the number of active cases among both groups had decreased, and no residents died.
On Christmas Day, Paul DeHart, who is the Veterans Home’s chaplain, and staff wished “A most merry Christmas for those who observe it and happy holidays to everyone!”
The greeting cited Richard Attenborough, a British actor, who wrote that “There is a LIGHT in this world. A healing spirit more powerful than any darkness we may encounter. We sometimes lose sight of this force when there is suffering, and too much pain. Then suddenly, the spirit will emerge through the lives of ordinary people who hear a call and answer in extraordinary ways.”