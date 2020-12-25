TILTON — After a six-week siege that claimed the lives of 36 residents, the New Hampshire Veterans Home last week received a supply of the new COVID-19 vaccine.
Also, for the first time since its outbreak began on Nov. 10, the facility reported no new resident deaths for the week.
“We are thrilled to have opened a present before Christmas. We are #thankfulgratefulblessed to receive a #specialdelivery of COVID-19 vaccine!,” wrote Commandant Margaret LaBrecque on the facility’s Facebook page on Dec. 23.
The first residents to receive the vaccine were Rita Landry, who served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and World War II Navy veterans Lorenzo “Joe” Perry and Dwight Smith, according to Sarah Stanley, the Veterans Home’s public information officer.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 numbers at the Veterans Home appear to be trending downward.
As of last week, eight residents and 11 staff members had COVID-19, and 47 residents and 86 staffers had recovered.
A week ago, according to Stanley, 11 residents and 18 staff members had COVID-19, with no new cases detected, though one resident had died from the disease.