CONCORD — As emotions run high over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, New Hampshire lawmakers in 2022 will consider bills covering the full spectrum of the controversy, from whether to block state enforcement to requiring proof of vaccination to attend public school.
For months, the loud protests and silent vigils for and against the mandate have put legislative leaders on notice this varied menu of bills will be among the most closely watched and hotly debated next year.
State Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, authored the 2021 state law (HB 220) outlawing a vaccine requirement in government settings. He chaired a study committee on the topic that drew large crowds when it met during the summer and fall.
“People are passionate about the topic, which is fine. We want our people involved, and civic engagement is great, but this really is about keeping people focused on the policy, and not on people,” Lang said during an interview.
“People want to go after Gov. (Chris) Sununu, but this isn’t about any person, but rather the policy of medical intervention.”
Rep. William Marsh, D-Wolfeboro, who left the Republican Party last September after he said House GOP leaders caved in to the demands of the anti-vaccine audience, fears this will only continue into 2022.
“I am sure we will be marched on by the same people. I am concerned about how the rule of law is being replaced by mob rule in the state of New Hampshire,” Marsh said. “I worry about democracy in America.”
Lang and Marsh will face off with competing plans for dealing with vaccine mandates in public schools.
Doctors on school vaccines
Marsh, a retired ophthalmologist, got every other medical doctor in the Legislature to co-sign his bill, not yet in print, that would make COVID-19 shots a requirement for students once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves them for permanent use.
The FDA has given that green light for all who are 16 years or older.
Marsh’s bill permits parents to obtain an exemption from the vaccine for religious or medical reasons.
“This would add COVID to the standard list of immunizations children should receive. I really think we need to have these COVID-19 vaccines in schools because (schools) are becoming a major vector in transmission,” Marsh said.
Lang’s bill (HB 1035) would go in the opposite direction, exempting any child from the vaccine whose parents are conscientious objectors to the shot.
It also would remove the requirement the parent get a signed notary to initial any request for a vaccine exemption.
“Do we want our school officials asking how religious are you? We don’t want our schools asking these questions, in my view,” Lang said.
A bill from Rep. Tom Lanzara, R-Nashua (HB 1241) is even more basic. It would block any student from having to take a COVID-19 vaccine.
After a raucous anti-vaccine mandate rally, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, came up with his own bill (HB 1455), which would prevent state enforcement of a federal employer-based vaccine mandate.
A federal judge in Missouri last week suspended the mandate for health care workers in New Hampshire and 10 other states while the case is fought out in the courts.
“This is a small step in the road ahead to protecting our state sovereignty,” Packard said.
“My hope is that this legislation, and similar legislation, will not be needed and these mandates are deemed unconstitutional. However, considering current events, the Legislature will continue to push back against mandates that threaten our personal liberties and state sovereignty.”
Competing approaches
According to the Legislature’s website, 28 potential bills deal with vaccines and the state’s immunization registry; 17 of them are in print.
House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, recently hosted a session with many sponsors of anti-vaccine mandate bills.
“We understand members have every right to pursue their own legislation, but we wanted them to see that there’s quite a bit of common ground,” Smith said.
The completed bills have already been parceled out to five, different House committees.
House and Senate Democrats have been working on their solutions.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, has an emerging bill that would require state-regulated insurance companies to offer financial incentives for individuals who prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“New Hampshire currently has the highest rate of COVID cases per capita in the entire country. The only way out of this crisis is through a robust vaccination effort that encourages every person to step up and do their part to support public health,” Rosenwald said.
“Financial incentives through health coverage represent a recognition of those who have made the personal decision to protect their friends, family, and communities.”
Many bills would deal with the implications of getting the virus or facing a mandate on labor laws.
The Republican-led states of Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee have changed unemployment laws to give jobless aid to any worker who loses their job for refusing to get vaccinated.
A bill (HB 1355) from Rep. Barbara Comtois, R-Center Barnstead, would give those workers in New Hampshire six months beyond the standard benefit amount. Another measure (HB 1089) would nullify any non-compete agreements for employees who leave their jobs because of a vaccine mandate.
Next month, the House will vote a leftover bill from 2021 (HB 255) to broadly ban vaccine mandates as a condition of employment by any “entity.”
Sununu said he opposes that or any bill that blocks a private employer from deciding to require vaccines for their workers.
Andrew Manuse, chairman of Rebuild NH, said the House GOP is moving in the right direction and must follow through.
“If the government does not stop powerful players from infringing on the rights of individuals, for what purpose does it exist? It’s anarchy to think that corporations and big-money power brokers can just do whatever they want without regard for the rights of others,” Manuse said.
“We believe in the rule of law, and we are hopeful that the Legislature will create laws to protect the human right to decide what substances we put into our own bodies.”
Lang has his own proposed vaccine mandate ban (HB 1241) to cover private employers and post-secondary schools.
“I probably would not have put this bill in absent for the federal mandate. What I am more concerned is the mandate would have us open Pandora’s Box, using federal regulation to do what federal law would do,” Lang said.
Many bills deal with the immunization registry.
New Hampshire was the last state in the nation to legalize one, and its effort to put one together remains an ongoing one.
Lang’s bill to be printed would make the state get permission in advance to put family records on the registry; currently parents must opt out of having their records placed there.
A House-Senate budget oversight panel agreed last month to accept federal grant money to get the registry fully staffed.
After that decision, Sununu told House GOP leaders he was open to changes in the registry regarding personal privacy.