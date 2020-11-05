Nashua health officials are warning anyone who may have visited the Boston Billiard Club on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services, a person who has tested positive for the disease was at the club, 55 Northeastern Blvd., from 2:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.
“The health and safety of our staff and customers is our top priority. We have been following CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting our facility, as well as strictly enforcing social distancing guidelines and the Nashua face covering mandate,” Kevin McMahon, director of communications for Boston Billiard Club, said in a statement.
“Since reopening we have followed all reopening guidance for food service establishments from the state.”
An investigation into potential community exposure related to the positive case at the club is underway.
Individuals who visited the club during the times of potential exposure are urged to self-quarantine, monitor for symptoms and get tested, according to a news release from the city’s public health department.