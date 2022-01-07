The Elliot Hospital in Manchester saw record-high levels of people in the emergency room and an overflowing intensive care unit this week, and as a small team of military doctors, nurses and medics arrived to aid frayed hospital staff, the governor predicted the worst is still to come.
The highly-transmissible omicron variant's arrival just before Christmas, and the still-dangerous delta variant of the coronavirus has brought COVID-19 surging back across the country, and pushed new cases, hospitalizations and deaths to new highs in New Hampshire and around the country.
In just the last month, 239 Granite Staters have died from COVID-19 in New Hampshire, including a child under the age of 10.
A team of 15 military doctors, nurses and medics scheduled to arrive on Jan. 3 at the Elliot Hospital was delayed until Friday, with another deployment in Utah stretching on longer as cases surged there. The deployment was one of several ordered last month by President Joe Biden.
The Elliot Hospital got two weeks of help from a 24-person medical team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last month. But that team could not extend its deployment, as Gov. Chris Sununu requested, because there is so much demand around the country.
At the Elliot Hospital, explained hospital president Greg Baxter, the surge in COVID-19 cases has been compounded by the usual winter spike in people who need hospital care for everything from the flu to falls, and a shortage of staff, out sick themselves, caring for children, or simply at the end of their ropes after two years of witnessing the worst of the pandemic.
The intensive care unit at the hospital has been at 130% capacity this week, said Chief Medical Officer Kevin Desrosiers. More than three-quarters of intensive care patients are intubated, on ventilators, Desrosiers said, and the overwhelming majority of those patients have COVID-19.
The hospital is also full of people who are no longer infected with the virus, but still recovering from the disease's ravages.
Because of staffing shortages, the Elliot has had to close a 10-bed acute care unit -- the federal team that arrived Friday will help open that unit again, and provide some reprieve for staff.
Sununu said he would keep asking the federal government to send health care workers to New Hampshire, with the worst of the current surge still ahead.
“We’re going to have three or four tough weeks ahead of us," he said.