PLYMOUTH -- Blaming “COVID fatigue,” town officials are reporting a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community, including 17 at Plymouth State University.
Scott Weden said Wednesday that when he became Plymouth’s emergency management director in July, the town had “one or two” positive cases a week. That later grew to “one or two per day.”
On Tuesday, he said, 14 more cases were reported, “which is much higher than we’ve seen.”
Weden said that though a a face-mask ordinance was adopted in August, people have become “complacent” about the threat the disease poses.
“People are tired” of the demands of dealing with the pandemic, said Weden, who called it “COVID fatigue.”
As a town, “Our message is to please be vigilant,” Weden said, “and to social-distance and wear a mask.”
Weden said Plymouth State has been in regular contact with his office about its positive COVID-19 results.
He praised Kyla Welch, superintendent of SAU 48, for her handling of a positive COVID-19 case Monday at Plymouth Regional High School.
The school underwent a “deep clean” on Tuesday, Weden said, and reopened for in-person classes and athletics Wednesday.
Weden said several restaurants in town had closed because one or more of their employees had tested positive. He declined to name them until contact tracing by state health officials confirms the cases.
In an e-mail, PSU spokesman Marlin Collingwood wrote that even with 17 cases, “the number is still very low considering we test on average 3,600 people weekly, but obviously we’re keeping our eye on testing results this week.”
He said PSU has “around 130 students in quarantine/isolation -- some are through contract tracing of positive cases and others are students exhibiting COVID-like symptoms (cough, stuffy nose, etc.,) and they are typically cleared within 24 hours when they have a negative test result and we confirm they aren’t positive.”
Collingwood said the uptick in Plymouth was “not at all surprising given the rise in cases in New Hampshire, New England and the rest of the country.”
The current PSU semester will end on Nov. 24, Collingwood said, and the spring semester will begin on Jan. 25, 2021.
“Like nearly every college and university in the country (along with UNH & Keene) we made the decision during the summer to not bring students back after the Thanksgiving break and instead have a compressed semester,” he said.
“Also, as we did for the start of this semester, we will be conducting pre-arrival testing again for spring semester, which means that before students can come back to campus in January they must have a negative COVID-19 test result.”