The state has decided not to seek payment of fines from three businesses the Attorney General’s Office said failed to follow state requirements for reopening restaurants — including having employees wear masks and spacing tables 6 feet apart.
Out of thousands of businesses in New Hampshire, only eight were fined for COVID-19 violations, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Five paid fines last year.
Three others — Simply Delicious Baking Co. of Bedford, Grumpy’s Bar and Grill of Plaistow and What A Bagel of Nashua — contested their fines, which ranged from $500 to $1,500. On Friday, all three were notified that their fines had been reversed.
Simply Delicious owner Alexa Firman said she had hoped not to have to pay her $500 fine.
“I definitely believed I wasn’t breaking any laws,” Firman said on Wednesday.
In dropping the fines, the AG’s Office underlined that it believed the businesses did break the law, but said it was not worth the time and effort to pursue relatively small fines.
Simply Delicious was fined after multiple visits from health inspectors and the fire department, who warned Firman to put on a mask and have her employees wear masks, according to the Attorney General’s Office. That was followed by a written warning from the AG’s Office.
Still, Firman said Wednesday, the fine came as a surprise.
“The first initial reaction when I received the fine was some surprise and frustration,” Firman said.
When the fine was first levied last year, Firman said in a statement that she opposed the state’s mask requirement.
“The mask mandate goes against my inspiration for starting this business — to build a face-to-face community space, and I believe people who make the choice to come in and enjoy that environment should have the right to do so,” her statement from 2020 read.
“Anyone who has walked into Simply Delicious knows that it’s the last business that should have been fined,” said Ian Burton Huyett, Firman’s attorney. “This is the kind of small business that our leaders should have been commending, not punishing.”
Firman said so many small establishments in the restaurant industry have strong morals and have been doing their very best to work hard, survive and continue serving their patrons throughout the pandemic.
“This felt unfair to them,” she said of the fines, explaining they have simply been trying to run their businesses and live their lives the best they can while keeping their doors open. Firman thanked the customers, friends and family members who have helped support her through these challenging times, and those who have helped her see “the bigger picture.”
In dropping the penalties, the Attorney General’s Office maintained the fines — $500 for Simply Delicious, $1,500 for Grumpy’s Bar and Grill, and $500 for What a Bagel — were appropriate.
“The division remains firm in its conviction that Simply Delicious Baking Co.’s conduct constituted a reckless violation of Emergency Order #52, warranting imposition of a civil penalty under Emergency Order #65, and that the amount of the civil penalty was appropriate to the nature of the violation,” wrote Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards in a letter to Huyett.
Edwards went on to state that the guidelines and guidance that Simply Delicious violated are no longer in effect.
“Therefore, the division’s primary purpose for assessing this fine — to protect the public’s health by securing Simply Delicious Baking Co.’s compliance with those guidelines and guidance while they remain in effect — is no longer a priority concern,” Edwards said.
In a statement, Huyett said he is hopeful that the New Hampshire House of Representatives will pass House Bill 2 on Thursday, which will cancel COVID-related fines and “vindicate these business owners who have already suffered enough.”
Although the fines have been withdrawn, Edwards states in her letter that the division is convinced it would have been ultimately successful in the appeals process. Thomas McLeod, chairman of the Liberty Defense Fund of New Hampshire, said earlier that his organization would be providing financial support for Firman as she contested the fine.
Like Simply Delicious, What A Bagel was cited for not requiring its employees to wear masks, per state reopening rules, even after officials had reminded them four times of the requirement.
Grumpy’s, according to the Attorney General’s Office, also did not require its staff to wear masks and failed to set up their tables 6 feet apart.
In dropping their fines, the Attorney General’s Office maintained that all three businesses did violate the state’s reopening rules for restaurants.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, five businesses paid fines for breaking the state’s rules for reopening restaurants. The White Mountain Tavern in Lincoln was one of those.
David Culhane, the restaurant’s co-owner, said he wished he had fought back harder.
“Good for them!” he said, on learning that Simply Delicious and the other businesses would not have to pay.
Culhane’s bar was fined $1,000 after holding a live music performance in late November at which people crowded together. Culhane and his employees also were fined for not wearing masks and having enough hand sanitizer available.
Culhane said he was able to get the fine reduced to $600, but he said he wished he had kept fighting and stuck to his principles about not wearing masks.
If HB 2 passes Thursday and is signed into law, Culhane will get his money back.