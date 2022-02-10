After two months in crisis with too many sick people and not enough staff, New Hampshire hospitals are getting a bit of breathing room as COVID-19 cases begin to recede.
At the Elliot Hospital in Manchester — where the intensive care unit had been 130% full in December, and where staffing was so dire that the federal government had to send in teams of doctors and nurses to help — the hospital counted 17 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down from more than 40 in December and January.
“Things are a little brighter,” said Kevin DesRosiers, chief medical officer at the Elliot Hospital. “As the days get a little bit longer, and we have a few 50-degree days, with a serial reduction in COVID patients.”
Across New Hampshire, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped from 432 on Jan. 11 to 175 on Thursday.
The Elliot has 17 active COVID-19 cases and seven more patients recovering from the virus, DesRosiers said. On Thursday, the Elliot counted 272 patients total, which DesRosiers said would have been a record before the record- and morale-breaking days of December and January.
“It’s still busy, but not nearly as much COVID,” he said.
Across the river at Catholic Medical Center, the downward trend of COVID cases is easing the burden on nurses and other hospital workers, too.
“Personally, I’m starting to feel good. We’re a little bit more rested,” said Jennifer Cassin, Catholic Medical Center’s chief nursing officer. “Our level of worry is down.”
Catholic Medical Center is down to 12 COVID-positive patients and 14 people recovering, Cassin said, with just one in intensive care.
Her staff — like staff at the Elliot, and workers across industries all over the state — are largely back at work, with few quarantining, isolating, dealing with vaccine side effects or home with a child sent home from school.
Staff are vaccinated and have received booster shots, she said.
“It is getting better day by day,” Cassin said. “It seems to us that omicron is on the decline.”
The hospital feels more normal, Cassin said, and she and her staff are working to make COVID-19 a part of normal hospital operations.
Cassin said she is also eager to get back to some of the work set aside during the darkest days of the winter, like training and quality improvement, and caring for patients with non-emergency needs.
At the Elliot, DesRosiers said the hospital now has the capacity to care for more patients getting out of surgery, and so can schedule more of those non-emergency surgeries put off for months. And though the hospital now has enough staff to open all its beds, DesRosiers said the hospital is still looking to hire.
There’s a feeling that if things get worse again, New Hampshire’s health care system is no longer stretched to the limit, DesRosiers said. Hospitals are not over capacity, so they can take more patients if things get bad again — and other hospitals have the capacity to take patients, if one hospital fills up again.
The next wave
As winter ebbs, DesRosiers is trying to cast his mind ahead to next winter, to the next surge.
What do future late falls and winters look like, DesRosiers asked, as COVID-19 becomes endemic? How do we prepare for next year?
Hopsitals are better prepared than they were before the pandemic, he said, with more equipment like beds and ventilators. As epidemiologists try to predict the next wave, DesRosiers and Cassin said they will focus on hiring.
“Our focus will continue to be on making sure we can staff the organization, and with as much redundancy as we can,” DesRosiers said.
But first, DesRosiers said, we have to get through the current wave. Transmission is still very high, he noted, far above what it was in the summer of 2021. That means, yes, wearing masks, washing hands, and keeping a distance when possible.
“The trend is in the right direction, but let’s keep on heading in that direction.”