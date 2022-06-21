COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest children will be available in New Hampshire and around the country starting this week, with thousands of doses for children as young as six months already shipped to the state.
Regulators authorized the two-dose Moderna vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years, and three-dose Pfizer vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old. Vaccines have been available to children age 5 and older since October.
Speaking in a recorded video, Dartmouth Health pediatrician Susanne E. Tanski urged parents to get their younger children vaccinated, even if they are healthy: About half of the children hospitalized with the omicron variant had no preexisting conditions, she said.
And even though children tend not to get as sick as adults with COVID-19, Tanski said, they can still spread the virus to vulnerable people in their lives.
Tanski compared the side effects of the COVID vaccine for young children to the mild side effects for a flu shot: fussiness, aches, fatigue and slight fever.
There will not be large-scale vaccination clinics to reach the youngest children. Instead, families can arrange to get their younger children vaccinated at their pediatrician’s office, or at a local hospital or pharmacy.
Appointments will be scarce in the first few days, as the child-size vaccine doses are shipped around the country, Tanski said, but more appointments for children 5 and under will be available in the weeks to come.
Families can find appointments by visiting vaccines.gov, or calling their pediatrician. For families who do not have a regular pediatrician, vaccines will be available at local hospitals and pharmacies by appointment in the coming days.
Since the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 was authorized in October 2021, more than 28,000 New Hampshire children in that age group have been vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates about 42% of New Hampshire children between 5 and 11 have had at least one dose, and almost a third have had both doses. Nationally, just 29% of children 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated.
Availability of the shots will improve in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.
Jha said on Twitter on Monday that the rollout for younger children differed from those for other age groups in that there were no mass vaccination sites, but there would be more inoculations done in doctors’ offices.
“Parents are clear they want to vaccinate their littlest ones in familiar settings — doctors’ offices, pharmacies, health clinics, and children’s hospitals,” he tweeted.
The vaccines began shipping on Friday and Saturday, Jha said, adding that more doctors’ offices and hospitals would begin receiving them on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
Not all pharmacies will offer the shots to everyone in this age group. CVS will offer shots for children aged 18 months and up, while Walmart and Rite Aid will offer them to those aged 3 and older.