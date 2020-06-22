MANCHESTER — A phone poll of Manchester aldermen will be held Tuesday morning regarding a recommendation from Mayor Joyce Craig to open Crystal Lake, Dupont Splash Pad and Hunt Pool, contingent on hiring staff.
In a memo sent to aldermen Monday, Craig recommends the city open the three facilities, as well as continue operating irrigation sprinklers for children to run through at various parks.
The total estimated cost to open the sites is $71,657. In her memo, Craig says officials have identified state funds as well as Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds the aldermen approved for Fun in the Sun that will be reallocated to opening aquatics facilities.
Craig is asking the aldermen to approve opening Crystal Lake, the Dupont Splash Pad, and Hunt Pool using an additional $26,902 from the city’s contingency funds.
Two weeks ago, Craig cast the tie-breaking vote to break a 7-7 stalemate on a motion by At Large Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur that would have opened city pools, the splash pad, basketball courts and playgrounds by July 1.
Last month, city officials cited budget concerns — specifically, a hiring freeze instituted in response to revenue shortfalls — as a main factor for keeping pools closed.
In making the new recommendation, Craig cites Gov. Chris Sununu letting his Stay at Home order expire June 15, along with easing restrictions on public gatherings and also allowing public pools to open.
“While the number of COVID-19 cases in Manchester has currently plateaued, we have not yet experienced the downward trajectory of cases many other communities in New Hampshire are seeing,” writes Craig. “So while we’re easing into reopening our community, the city must proceed with caution, always keeping the health and safety of the public and our employees as our top priority. I’ve been working with both the Health Department and the Parks & Recreation Division in reviewing the latest data, and the recent changes in state and federal guidelines and requirements/limitations in opening public aquatic venues in the city. Again, as things change, we learn more and must pivot to best suit the needs of our community.”Craig cautions “things will be different” at the popular swimming facilities.
“Social distancing will be required, and universal public health prevention strategies and guidelines must be complied with in order to ensure the safety and health of our community, but our youth and adults will have access to some of our aquatic facilities to cool off during hot summer days,” writes Craig. “It’s important to keep in mind that if things take a turn for the worse, and our COVID-19 numbers spike, the city may need to scale back service delivery or even close the aquatic facilities.”
If aldermen approve the request via the phone poll, parks and recreation will begin the hiring process for staff needed to open the recommended sites. No target dates for possible openings have been identified by city staff.