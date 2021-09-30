CONCORD — Attorney General John Formella has opened an investigation into whether any anti-vaccine mandate activists violated criminal laws when their loud protest led to the cancellation of Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he is working on plans to bring the council back for a meeting in two weeks, but no decision has been made on a location.
Formella’s announcement came roughly 24 hours after Sununu and the council abruptly canceled the meeting when a small number of boisterous activists interrupted an earlier breakfast session at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester.
The activists were there to oppose two federal contracts totaling $27 million that would pay for immunization efforts and the creation and management of a registry database that would contain the records of immunizations.
“We had to have state police escort the Department of Health and Human Services’ career employees to their vehicles. Just think about that,” Sununu said. “They had to leave with a state police escort, and that is not what New Hampshire is about.”
House and Senate legislative leaders from both political parties condemned the protest.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, defended the decision to shut down the meeting on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
“Our Constitution guarantees the right to free speech, but disruption of government meetings, and threats to government officials is absolutely unacceptable,” Packard said in his statement. “The events we witnessed today were disgraceful and contrary to civil public discourse.”
Dems: GOP asked for it
House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton and other Democratic Party officials charged that the actions of GOP lawmakers and Sununu invited the outbursts.
“When Gov. Sununu signed a GOP budget refunding fines to businesses that violated his own COVID protocols, it was a clear signal to extremists that the Republican party is on their side and that the governor was incapable of standing up to them,” Cushing said. “The speaker’s decision to allow conspiracy theorist Rep. Ken Weyler to remain chair of the Finance and Fiscal committees shows just how far extremism has risen in the GOP ranks.”
Sununu dismissed the Democratic criticism that held him or GOP lawmakers responsible for what he called an “aggressive” attack on the public process.
“Shame on them. This is a serious situation we had today,” Sununu said.
Before Wednesday’s protest, the tentative plan was for the council to next meet Oct. 13 on the campus of the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Sununu said administration officials are now studying a variety of “potential locations.”
The results of Formella’s probe, if they include criminal charges, could make it easier for organizers of a future event to deny admittance to individuals if they were accused of disorderly conduct or other offenses.
Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn declined to provide specifics, but he said some state officials had told authorities some protesters threatened their personal health.
“The threats were just way too much,” Sununu said Thursday during the Morning in New Hampshire radio talk show with Jack Heath.
Some HHS staffers in the Division of Public Health were seen leaving the NHIOP conference center a short time before Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, came out to announce the meeting was canceled.