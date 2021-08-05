Gov. Chris Sununu is being called on to improve the state's vaccination rate, consider re-imposing a mask mandate and require proof of vaccination on state college campuses and throughout state government.
State Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, was among a group of activists and health care advocates at a New Hampshire Democratic Party-sponsored event Thursday who said Sununu should also encourage private industry to adopt vaccine mandates for workers.
“Our doctors, nurses, and frontline workers have worked too hard and families across our entire state have endured too much for the governor to give up once vaccination efforts stall,” Rosenwald said.
With 58.5% of its population fully vaccinated, New Hampshire has the eighth-best rate in the country, according to independent analysis. The same study had Vermont leading the nation with 67.7% fully vaccinated.
The other four New England states make up the top five, including Massachusetts (64.1%), Maine (64%), Connecticut (63.5%) and Rhode Island (61.7%).
The state’s own COVID-19 dashboard puts the full vaccination rate lower at 53.7% and reports the 58.5% number represents the percentage that has gotten at least one dose.
During a conference call with health care providers early Thursday, Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, said in the past week that New Hampshire had the third-lowest rate of new infections in the country.
“Just months ago these same people were attacking Chris Sununu for appearing in a statewide PSA (public service announcement) campaign urging Granite Staters to get vaccinated,” said Benjamin Vihstadt, the governor’s spokesman, noted Democratic critics have attacked Sununu for appearing in a public service announcement campaign on television urging all to get vaccinated.
“These gimmicky political press conferences do absolutely nothing to convince vaccine-hesitant individuals to take the vaccine and actually harm the state’s non-stop efforts to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible. The governor has never stopped utilizing well thought out and serious outreach initiatives to move our vaccination efforts forward.”
The incidence of COVID-19 in New Hampshire has risen significantly and a larger percentage of cases have been linked to the more contagious delta variant. The seven-day average for cases was 36 on July 21; less than two weeks later it rose to 114 a day on Aug. 2.
State health officials reported Thursday there were 232 daily cases, the highest number in a day here since early May.
In June, all 10 counties had minimal transmission of COVID-19; today, the rate is significant in Belknap, Grafton, Strafford and Rockingham Counties.
Local officials in the college town of Hanover have re-imposed an indoor mask mandate.
Sununu said he’s closely monitoring the virus, but said the rates of hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus haven’t significantly gone up.
The latest infections here have been well-contained because health care providers have gotten better at treating sick patients without having to admit them, said state Rep. Jeffrey Salloway, D-Lee, a retired professor of health management.
“The governor’s statements are self-congratulatory without recognizing why hospitalizations and deaths remain low,” Salloway said.
“It’s part of a political campaign and not a policy initiative.”
A new mask mandate could include a “local option” to permit cities and towns with lower infection rates to opt out, he said.
Rich DiPentima, a former state epidemiologist, criticized the Republican-led Legislature for a vaccine freedom law (HB 220) that doesn’t permit a blanket vaccine requirement or allow for the isolation of unvaccinated workers in public buildings, including schools.
“There need to be consequences for people who are not vaccinated as well,” DiPentima said.
Mindi Messmer, a co-founder of the N.H. Science and Public Health Taskforce, said the state should publish the list of 500 providers now offering vaccines and deploy a mobile van now in use to the towns and neighborhoods with the lowest vaccine rates.
“In many small, rural towns it is often unlikely that a vaccine is even available close by; yet, the governor still insists the vaccine is accessible for anyone who wants it,” said Messmer, a former Democratic congressional candidate.