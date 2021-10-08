CONCORD — Critics of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 mandate said the Executive Council and legislative leaders should turn down $27 million in federal immunization grants despite a favorable legal opinion from Attorney General John Formella.
In a widely expected opinion, Formella said Friday that accepting the federal grants will not require the state of New Hampshire to enforce the Biden vaccination mandate, which will apply to all private employers with at least 100 employees and impact up to 100 million Americans nationwide.
“The referenced language does not bind the state to any broad and sweeping federal mandates because the language only applies to a narrow set of guidance and directives, and the (U.S.) Constitution limits the federal government’s ability to use the referenced language to bind the state to any broader set,” Formella wrote.
Sununu said Formella’s opinion upheld his view that this was “boilerplate language” that was in other federal COVID-19 grants the state already had accepted.
“I appreciate that the attorney general has been very clear in his determination that these contracts do not bind the New Hampshire state government to any sweeping federal mandates, ensuring our state’s sovereignty in how we manage the COVID pandemic,” Sununu said.
Andrew Manuse, chairman of RebuildNH, said there were many other reasons for policymakers to reject these grants.
“The fact of the matter is that these funds are paying for 13 new government agents whose sole purpose will be to convince people to change their minds who don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine and who don’t want their private information in a government database accessible to the federal government,” Manuse said.
“New Hampshire should not be in the propaganda business, plain and simple.”
The two-year state budget set a new cap of 3,000 on permanent full-time employees working in the Department of Health and Human Services.
State officials said these additional jobs wouldn’t count toward that cap because the “temporary” jobs go away once the federal grant work ends.
Republican members of the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee argued the grant fails to set any metrics for the state to reach COVID-19 vaccination rates that would justify spending this much taxpayer money.
“There’s no question there are many reasons why these grants haven’t been approved which go well beyond this legal interpretation,” said Gregory Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, a fiscally conservative special interest group.
Council meets Wednesday
The Executive Council has confirmed its next meeting Wednesday will be at the Police Standards and Training Council auditorium in Concord.
The council canceled its meeting on Sept. 29 at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College after loud anti-vaccine protesters caused some state employees to fear for their safety.
Formella’s office has opened an investigation into whether any criminal laws were broken at that event.
Sununu said he had been looking for a venue big and secure enough to ensure the council could do its business.
Last Sept. 15, the Executive Council voted, 4-1, to table the two immunization grants.
One was for $4.5 million for the state to carry out COVID-19 immunizations.
The second grant, for $22.4 million, would finance the state’s traditional immunization efforts, including the creation of a new vaccine registry.
Registry controversial
Two days later, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted along the same lines, with all GOP members blocking the requests to get more information and Democratic members wanted to approve them.
Sununu has urged the council to accept these grant monies but admitted he is unsure about the outcome.
In his legal memo, Formella said the grant requires the state to enforce the specific provisions of immunization programs and the federal government could not extend its reach to new mandates.
“Even if the federal government did issue quarantine or isolation directives, any attempt by the federal government to utilize grant funding conditions to bind states to these types of orders or directives would be subject to the significant Constitutional limitations,” Formella wrote.
Some GOP councilors and legislators have wanted the state to change its immunization registry and require parents to give permission before records are placed in the database.
The current process places those records in the registry unless a parent affirmatively “opts out” of being on it.
With a Democratic majority at the time, the Executive Council voted in the summer of 2020 to make New Hampshire the last state in the nation to form a vaccine registry.