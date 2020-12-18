MANCHESTER -- The Currier Museum of Art plans to close temporarily after this weekend to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Manchester museum announced Friday.
The museum will be open Saturday and Sunday, but will close on Monday until at least mid-January. The museum's leaders plan to decide next month if is safe to reopen. During the closure, it will continue to offer programming and be accessible online.
"Our region has recently experienced an alarming spike in cases, and the Currier Museum is doing all it can to contain the spread of COVID-19 and avoid burdening local health resources," the museum said in a news release.
Museum director Alan Chong underlined that the closure was only temporary, until COVID-19 cases subside again.
"We'll continue to evaluate the situation along with our peers and health and (government) officials and we're looking forward to reopening when that time comes," Chong said.
The museum will still be celebrating the New Year with its long-running family-friendly event “Noon Year’s Eve” — but the fun will be online at currier.org, with $15 tickets that include a kit of art supplies that can be picked up outside the museum. A New Year's brunch will be available also. Patrons can order online and pick up their meals outside the museum.