MANCHESTER -- The Currier Museum of Art plans to close until at least mid-January after this weekend due to COVID-19 precautions, the Manchester nonprofit announced Friday.
The museum, which will be open Friday through Sunday, plans to evaluate next month whether it is safe to reopen. During the closure, it will continue to offer programming and be accessible online.
"Our region has recently experienced an alarming spike in cases, and the Currier Museum is doing all it can to contain the spread of COVID-19 and avoid burdening local health resources," the museum said in a release, noting that museums in Massachusetts and Maine have also temporarily closed due to the pandemic.
The museum will still be celebrating the New Year with its long-running family-friendly event “Noon Year’s Eve” at currier.org. Its pickup services will continue to be available.