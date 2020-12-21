CVS Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country Monday, including 182 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in New Hampshire.
Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
The vaccines will eventually be available at neighborhood drugstores and grocery stores. CVS Health officials said they expect to have Covid shots for the general public at their 10,000 pharmacy locations across the U.S. in the early spring.