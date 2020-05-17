MANCHESTER — Still need hand sanitizer? Dandido Sauce has your back.
The Manchester company contracted Evolve Salon Systems in Derry to fill its 5-ounce hot sauce bottles with hand sanitizer to help meet the local demand. The 70% alcohol-based product with aloe and vitamin E is called “Handido.”
Much of the shortage of hand sanitizer has been caused by the lack of plastic bottles, said Ed Baroody, one of the founders.
“I was thinking we really should be doing something to help the community, but we weren't sure exactly what we could do,” he said. "I thought there was a possibility we could look into some hand sanitizers."
The company joins many companies who have switched operations to sell hand sanitizer, including Live Free Distillery in Manchester.
The glass bottles were modified to include a fluid reducer. Handido sells for about $7.99 in stores.
The bottles are being sold to Associated Grocers and independent markets across New Hampshire. They have also made donations to the Sununu Youth Services Center and local nursing homes.
“We are willing to contribute in any manner and fashion we can as well,” Baroody said.
Other customers include banks, hair salons and restaurants.
Dandido Sauce, which launched last year, has been sold locally at Bunny’s Convenience and Superette in Manchester and Whole Foods Market in Bedford.
Production of the hot sauce slowed at the start of the stay-at-home order.
"Dandido hot sauce is a newer product so we felt like people weren't reaching for new items on the shelves, they were sticking to what they know," Baroody said. "We were anticipating a slow down and there was a modest slow down, but it wasn't too bad."
The Dandido Sauce’s recipes were developed by Dan Schanda, the company’s culinary alchemist. The brand has hot, medium and mild options.