Dartmouth College is changing the rules that could have seen sexual assault victims punished for violating the school’s COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
The college is managing social distancing protocols during the pandemic through the Community Expectations Agreement, or CEA, that students are required to sign in order to attend classes at the Hanover campus. Among the rules in the CEA are prohibitions against parties of more than nine guests. Under the rules, sexual assault victims who hosted a large arty could be subject to the CEA punishments.
After getting criticism from members of the student body, the school’s Title IX office announced changes this week that would allow exceptions to some of the CEA rules.
“In situations involving Title IX complaints where violations of the Community Expectations Agreement and/or other College health and safety requirements also occurred, Dartmouth will not pursue violations of the CEA for students reporting or responding to Title IX allegations,” a college statement reads.
Diana Lawrence, associate vice president for communications at the school, said no student who reported a Title IX violation had been disciplined for breaking the COVID rules.
“No Title IX complainant or respondent has been subject to discipline under the earlier standard during the pandemic,” Lawrence said.
Betsy Kohl, director of communications for Upper Valley advocacy organization WISE, said the group has counselors on the Dartmouth campus to support survivors.
“WISE stays current on changes in policies and practices in any institution or system so we are able to fully support survivors as they consider their choices,” Kohl said.
Kohl did not answer direct questions about Dartmouth’s Title IX policy. The college’s statement on the policy changes did not rule out punishing alleged sexual assault victims or witnesses to alleged sexual assault for breaking the CEA in “egregious” cases.
“Dartmouth retains the ability to exercise discretion and may not apply this exception in cases of egregious violation of the CEA,” the statement reads.
The college has yet to release its annual, federally-mandated Clery Act report, which catalogues any crimes on campus or in the campus community. Last year’s report showed that the number of reported sexual assaults jumped from 24 in 2017 to 34 in 2018.
Dartmouth has been sending students home for violating COVID-19 rules, including reported instances of large parties and even games of beer pong. Lawrence declined to give a figure for the total number of students sent home because of rules violations.
“We are committed to protecting the privacy of our students. For that reason, we do not typically announce any details regarding student behavior outcomes,” Lawrence said.