Dartmouth College is telling students there will be no in-person classes for the rest of the school year and students are to stay away from the Hanover campus for the full 10-week spring term.
“The rapid spread of COVID-19 and the local and national events that have occurred over the past two days have led us to conclude that we must take additional measures to protect and support our campus and the local community,” Provost Joseph Helble said Tuesday night in an email to the Dartmouth community.
The college had switched to remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic with in person classes set to resume after May 1. However, Helble said Tuesday night that is no longer going to be the plan.
“This was a difficult decision that we know will be frustrating and disappointing for many of our students,” Helble said.
The distance learning procedures put in place to follow the current spring break, which runs through the end of this week, will now be extended for the rest of the 10-week spring term. As part of the new plan, the Geisel School of Medicine has suspended all clinical rotations, effective Tuesday, Helble said.
All faculty and staff will continue to get paid for the full spring term, and graduate students will continue to receive their stipends, Helble said.
Researchers are being directed to ramp down all their on-campus activities. All school gatherings of 10 or more people are canceled until at least April 10. The school is also closing the Alumni Gymnasium, the Berry Sports Center and the Boss Tennis Center beginning Wednesday. All FLIP classes will also be canceled after Tuesday. Helble said all of the libraries in the Dartmouth library system will close beginning Wednesday.
Helble and President Phil Hanlon will host a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issues.
On Monday, Helble confirmed that a Dartmouth graduate student is presumed positive for COVID-19. That student is currently in self-quarantine.