As more and more Dartmouth students are returning to off-campus apartments and fraternity and sorority houses, Hanover officials have a message for them: Stay away.
“We just don’t need this right now,” said Julia Griffin, Hanover’s town manager.
Griffin said increasing numbers of students are showing up and hanging out, ignoring social distancing guidelines.
“You have a day of beautiful weather, and suddenly you see the beer pong tables out on the lawn and everybody milling around,” she said.
Griffin said at least 80 students have already returned to Hanover to live in sometimes overcrowded off-campus apartments and Greek houses, and the town is hearing reports that hundreds more students plan to come back for the rest of the spring term.
“My guess is they are seniors who are coming back to hang together before they’re all done,” Griffin said.
According to Griffin, one Dartmouth student returned to an off-campus apartment in Hanover from a trip to Europe before the spring break after being exposed to COVID-19. Griffin said the student became ill, but partied with his 14 other roommates on and off campus until the break.
Students from that apartment tested positive for the illness after they went home for break, she said, and the town put several of the students still in that apartment under quarantine.
“We can’t afford another surge in the Upper Valley,” Griffin said.
She said Hanover has three large assisted-living communities, and is close to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where the medical staff is already dealing with the outbreak.
The town can ask students to practice social distancing, she said, but there is a limit to what it can enforce.
Under the Attorney General’s guidance on Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency order about capping gatherings to 10 people, police can give verbal warnings and even issue citations after a warning. But doing so could potentially put officers at risk of infection, she said.
“The last thing we want is to expose our police officers to a bunch of germy students,” she said.
Dartmouth switched to remote learning and asked most students to stay home after the spring break. A couple of hundred students, who were unable to go home for a variety of reasons, are still living in on-campus dorms.
The college also postponed commencement for graduating seniors for a year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth’s associate vice president of communications, said Monday the school is doing what it can to convince students to stay home.
“Dartmouth’s response to the pandemic has been premised on the urgent need to protect the safety and health of our community informed by the guidance of public health experts and government officials,” Lawrence said.
“Dartmouth’s efforts have involved consistently and vehemently emphasizing the importance of social distancing for all of our undergraduates, wherever they are, and strongly discouraging any students from returning,” Lawrence said.
All first-year students at Dartmouth are required to live on campus, Lawrence said. After that, 8 to 10% of undergraduate students — about 400 to 500 — choose to live off-campus in apartments or in fraternities or sororities.