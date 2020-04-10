Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon has announced that the 2020 graduating class won’t have a commencement ceremony this year.
“I had been holding out hope that the COVID-19 pandemic would pass in time for us to proceed with commencement and reunions as planned in June,” Hanlon said in an email sent to the Dartmouth community. “But it is now clear that the risk of hosting events of this magnitude in mid-June, with students, families, alumni, and friends from all over the world gathering on the Green in such close proximity, is simply too great a risk to take.”
The school is conducting remote learning with the Hanover dorms mostly cleared of students and faculty and staff working from home. The school is moving the graduation to next June, though the exact date has yet to be determined.
“To the Class of 2020, make no mistake: You will have your day. And that day will be filled with all the pomp and circumstance you so rightly deserve,” Hanlon said.
Members of the Class of 2020 will get their degrees on June 14 in a virtual ceremony.
Dartmouth gym new alternative care site
Dartmouth College’s Alumni Gymnasium is being turned into a “flex-care” facility to help the Upper Valley region’s COVID-19 response.
The facility will be made ready by members of the New Hampshire National Guard and it will include 125 beds in case the need arises. The facility is meant to provide support for the Upper Valley and Sullivan County during the peak weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s one of several sites set up around the state in recent weeks
The facility will be used for patients who might need hospitalization, allowing critical care patients to remain in hospitals. Equipment was due to be delivered to the gymnasium on Friday, and the facility will be activated only if there is a need.
Cotton Care Center announces changes
The Norris Cotton Cancer Center, with treatment locations in Lebanon, Nashua, Manchester as well as Bennington, Vt., and St. Johnsbury, Vt., is continuing to treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, though changers are being made.
In a statement released this week, Norris Cotton Care Center Director Dr. Steve Leach said patients will be doing more telemedicine meetings with doctors for follow-up care.
Patients going in for initial diagnosis appointments will no longer be allowed to have a family member with them, however, except under certain circumstances, he said. Family members will still be able to take part and help with treatment decisions through the use of phone calls or online video meetings, he said.
Patients undergoing clinical drug trials will still be able to take part in those treatment trials, he said.