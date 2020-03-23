Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center now has its own COVID-19 test that can get results as soon as within six hours, but a critical shortage of protective equipment means testing is going to be limited.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock announced Monday that the test was ready to be deployed, and the hospital has thousands of tests at the ready, but Chief Clinical Officer Edward Merrens said tests are not being offered to everyone because of a lack of personal protective equipment and a switch in the methodology of dealing with the pandemic.
People administering the test need to have face masks, eye protection, gloves and gowns as well as specialized nasal swabs, Merrens said.
“We simply do not have those materials on hand,” he said. “We can’t compromise on the protective equipment.”
Staff at DHMC’s microbiology laboratory and the laboratory for Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology have been working on a test since March 2, Merrens said. The test they developed was deemed ready to use by March 18, he said.
“We have a very talented group of virologists,” he said.
Some of the team members who developed the test have logged hundreds of lab hours since they started, he said.
Gregory J. Tsongali, the lab’s director, said his staff right now can run about 100 tests per day, but that will ramp up once new equipment comes on board this weekend.
“We’ll be close to 1,000 samples,” Tsongali said.
The lab typically does genetic testing for patients for cancer, Tsongali said. Staff was able to ramp up developing a test for COVID-19 quickly because of the lab’s RNA and DNA technology. Now they can extract the virus' RNA from a patient sample in as little as four hours.
With this test, DHMC is the only health care system in northern New England with its own COVID-19 test. He said this will allow the hospital to take pressure off the New Hampshire State Laboratory, which has been overwhelmed since the outbreak started.
Merrens said the test developed by Dartmouth is a big asset for the state and region.
The limiting of the tests is because the focus in the fight against COVID-19 has also changed, he said. The United States has missed the window to deploy wide-spread testing and now the effort is to test anyone showing signs of the illness who needs hospitalization, and to test medical workers and first responders who have been exposed.
“We feel that testing methodology is serving us well,” he said.
Claremont Fire Chief Bryan Burr said the fast results would have helped when he had to have three firefighters go into self-isolation after they were exposed to COVID 19 while on duty.
“We could have used that,” he said.
Burr agrees with giving front-line health care workers the priority for tests, and the first responders, as a way to mitigate the pandemic. All three Claremont firefighters exposed to COVID 19 showed no symptoms and were cleared to return to work as of Sunday, he said.
“We're in good shape and hopefully we stay that way,” Burr said.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a global pandemic, Merrens said that people who exhibit mild symptoms of the illness should assume they have it and stay home, limiting contact with other people to slow the spread. Because of the limited testing, Merrens said it is highly likely many more people are actually positive for the illness than the official confirmed positive case counts provided by state and federal governments.
“The number of positives is a fraction of the real positives out there,” he said.
People whose symptoms don’t resolve or get better should then contact their health care provider and seek help, he said. Once a person shows up at DHMC with symptoms, he or she can be tested and the hospital will know whether or not to put that individual in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, he said.
The test typically yields results in 24 hours, but Merrens said the staff can push to get results in six to 12 hours if necessary. Soon, DHMC will have the ability to get results within 45 minutes using a new method currently being deployed on the West Coast, according to Merrens.
“We have the machines that can run the specialized test,” he said.
DHMC has already performed several hundred tests and is ready to do more to help with the state’s response to the pandemic, Merrens said.