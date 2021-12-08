Frustrated by the surge of COVID-19 cases, overloaded hospitals and burned-out staff, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health officials made a plea to Granite Staters Wednesday to get vaccinated and to follow up with booster shots.
“New Hampshire holds two unfortunate honors,” Dr. Joanne M. Conroy, CEO and President of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, said during an online press conference Wednesday afternoon.
“We have the highest seven-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the entire country. We are the least vaccinated state in New England. That means we have the lowest population that is fully vaccinated in our region.”
Conroy said 140 people in New Hampshire died of COVID-19 related illnesses in November.
Dr. Michael S. Calderwood, chief quality officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, said hospitalizations across the state are 50% higher than they were at the worst point at the end of December 2020 and that trend continues to rise.
“At present we know that 42% of all of our ICU beds are actually being used to care for COVID-19 patients and 15% of all patients hospitalized across the state are accounted for by this one disease,” Calderwood said.
“We are today, in the worst state that we have been at any point since the beginning of the pandemic.”
Calderwood said those vaccinated have a much lower risk of getting severe illness, ending up in the hospital and dying. While 65% of the state’s population has been vaccinated, it is not enough, he said. That other 35% need to “understand their role in helping end this pandemic,” he said. “It is critical that you step forward and you get vaccinated.”
Health care officials initially said that at least 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated, but Calderwood added that as new variants emerge perhaps that number should be higher. In European countries, the death rate from COVID has only declined in countries that have a 75% or higher vaccination rate, he said.
He added that while those vaccinated can get breakthrough infections, their illnesses are much milder.
“If you look at those who are vaccinated versus unvaccinated we are seeing in our most ill patients in the ICU that it is about 85% or higher who are unvaccinated,” Calderwood said.
Dr. Edward J. Merrens, chief clinical officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, said the elderly and those with serious health concerns are in large part vaccinated and are reaping the benefits of it.
“In fact, those people are doing better and when they present it’s a milder disease,” he said.
Merrens said it is not true that COVID-19 is only a danger to the elderly or health-compromised.
“... Nearly 20% of the patients we are seeing in the hospital are younger than 40 and you are 14 times more likely to die if you’ve not been vaccinated,” Merrens said.
“What people don’t see is what a number of us see, we see young people on ventilators in an intensive care unit three weeks into admission. We do not need to be taking care of those patients if they were vaccinated. And we want people to see this is not a political issue. It is not an issue that has to do with anything other than an important public health issue.”
Merrens said health officials are not sure why Vermont, the most vaccinated state in New England, is also experiencing a surge at this time, but surmised that Vermont did a good job preventing the spread of the infection during its first lockdown.
Calderwood said while Vermont is experiencing a surge it is not to the extent to what New Hampshire is experiencing. “That reflects their higher rate of vaccination.”
Conroy said New Hampshire needs to put politics aside and face vaccine hesitancy head-on.
“Despite the best evidence that vaccine and boosters have shown to reduce the severity of illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, too many people are still refusing to get the vaccine and they spread information about it and that needs to stop today,” Conroy said.
Conroy also said there is no evidence that being exposed to COVID-19 or being infected by it provides any long-lasting immunity, especially against new variants, so for that reason, it is recommended those who have had COVID-19 get vaccinated as well.
She added masking, social distancing and handwashing should also continue.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health is the largest health-care system in northern New England, serving a population of 1.9 million patients.