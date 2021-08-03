Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, New Hampshire’s largest private employer, will require all 12,875 of its remote and in-person workers in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30.
The new policy includes exemptions for medical and religious reasons.
CEO and President Dr. Joanne Conroy said Tuesday that Dartmouth-Hitchcock has been planning the move for the last couple of months, but the recent rise of the delta variant “was the tipping point.”
The vaccination mandate will accompany mandatory mask requirements that will remain in place for the time being.
“Everyone has a mask everywhere,” she said. “We don’t want to put our workers and patients at risk.”
The New Hampshire Hospital Association also announced Tuesday that it encourages mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all hospital and health system employees and clinical staff with “appropriate exemptions.”
“The New Hampshire Hospital Association supports that every NH hospital and health system adopt a policy endorsing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination,” NHHA President Steve Ahnen said in a statement.
Most of the teaching hospitals in Boston and other big cities are already making one of the three FDA emergency-approved vaccines a requirement, Conroy said.
“It’s been a rolling acceptance,” Conroy said.
Conroy said a scientific analysis published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Provincetown, Mass., also contributed to Dartmouth’s decision. The July 30 analysis found that 74% of 469 COVID-19 cases during the July 3-17 outbreak were found in fully vaccinated individuals. About 90% of the 133 patients tested in the report had the delta variant.
“The data from Provincetown was compelling,” she said.
This led the CDC to release recommendations that everyone, including the fully vaccinated, should wear masks in indoor public settings, even in areas without high COVID-19 rates.
“You can be vaccinated, asymptomatic, and still spread the virus,” Conroy said.
About 80% of Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees are vaccinated, including 95% of physicians and about 85% of nurses.
Conroy said she believes the decision will help other small businesses make similar requirements for their employees.
“You will start to see a shift in the number of people being vaccinated,” she said. “We are going to see an uptick in vaccinations, which kind of plateaued.”
Employees who cite medical conditions or religious beliefs as reasons for not being vaccinated will have their casese considered by an internal review board, said media relations specialist Cassidy Smith.
Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, both run by SolutionHealth, are encouraging staff to get vaccinated, but are waiting for the vaccines’ full approval from the Food and Drug Administration before mandating, according to Dawn Fernald, SolutionHealth System’s vice president of marketing and communications.
Currently, around 70% of employees have received a COVID-19 vaccine, she said. The medical centers are trying to educate staff about the advantages of the vaccine.
“We are invested in the safety of our staff and patients,” Fernald said. “We are prepared to go to a mandate if necessary.”
Catholic Medical Center in Manchester has been examining the issue for months and is considering a policy that would make a COVID-19 vaccination mandatory but has not made a final decision, according to Lauren Collins-Cline, director of communications and public relations at CMC.
“We believe everyone should be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Collins-Cline said. “At the same time, mandating the vaccine is a serious decision and one that we don’t take lightly.”
The percentage of individuals with at least one vaccination administered in New Hampshire has been frozen at around 65% since the end of May, according to CDC reports.
Conroy said all five people hospitalized with the delta variant in Dartmouth-Hitchcock care facilities are unvaccinated individuals.
“When the mask mandate went away, the urgency went away,” she said.
Conroy said New Hampshire has not experienced the severe COVID-19 outbreaks seen in states with lower percentages of vaccinated individuals.
“We haven’t seen the tsunami wave like Florida yet,” she said.
But Conroy said the pandemic is not over.
“COVID-19 is not going away,” she said.