Health officials may soon discover outbreaks of COVID-19 by examining the toilet water flushed from nursing homes, prisons and other institutional settings.
Lebanon-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center announced this week that it has begun research to detect the COVID-19 virus in municipal wastewater.
Research as already shown that 60% of patients shed the virus in their bodily effluent. The research comes as the Centers for Disease Control is launching a National Wastewater Surveillance System.
“The idea of testing wastewater for SARS-CoV-2 bubbled up early on in the pandemic around the globe,” said Dr. Isabella Martin, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock medical microbiologist and co-leader of the project.
Scientists say a spike in the virus in an institution could be detected up to seven days sooner than when patients would start showing symptoms.
And by testing wastewater, a large group of people can be tested at once, regardless of symptoms, said Jacqueline Hubbard, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock clinical chemist who is co-leading the local research.
The wastewater testing would cut back on the need for nursing homes or other institutions to constantly test, she said.
The research project is broken down into three phases:
- Adapt and compare testing methods and establish relationships with local wastewater treatment facilities and public health experts.
- Test wastewater from three different municipalities on a daily basis for two weeks to refine testing methods.
- Begin broader surveillance at sites across New Hampshire and Vermont, including nursing homes, prisons and colleges.
Martin said national momentum is behind the effort, and local wastewater treatment plant operators are excited about the project.