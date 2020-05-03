Dartmouth’s Ben McLean earned the odd distinction of having the first dog in the United States to test positive for COVID-19 after he and his parents came down with the illness.
When the sophomore went home to North Carolina for spring break, his parents told him that they had been sick with COVID-19.
“You gotta be kidding me,” McLean remembers thinking.
At first he tried to tell his father, emergency room doctor Sam McClean, and his mother, pediatrician Heather McLean, that they could have been sick with anything.
Both his parents ended up getting tested as soon as tests were available, and they were both positive. Then Ben McLean woke up feeling “horrible” one morning in late March. He was later tested and found to have the illness.
“It’s pretty scary when your whole family has it like that,” he said.
Unbeknownst to the McLeans, though, the illness spread further in the family, all the way to their pug, Winston.
“It’s all been sort of a crazy whirlwind,” Heather McLean said. “ All our worlds are upside down because of this pandemic.”
Heather, Sam, and Ben McLean didn’t require hospitalization, and wanted to help. They soon found a study taking place at Duke University searching for antibodies, she said. The family decided to take part, hoping that their blood would have COVID-19 antibodies that would help researchers develop a treatment for the deadly illness.
The Duke researchers tested everyone in the family — Sam, Heather, Ben, and his younger sister, Sydney. They also tested the family’s two dogs and a cat. To their surprise, Winston tested positive for the illness. Sydney McLean tested negative for the illness, as did the other dog and the cat.
Heather McLean said that during the family’s bout with COVID-19, Sam McLean heard Winston coughing for a couple of days. He also seemed to lose his appetite — as much as a pug will, she said.
“One day he didn’t want to eat breakfast right away,” she said.
Winston is reportedly the first dog in the U.S. to contract the illness, and the news of the sick pup went viral.
“This whole month-and-a-half has been a strange experience,” Heather McLean said.
Though some tigers in the Bronx Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, Winston is the first canine to contract the illness. Heather McLean hopes people don’t get frightened of their pets because of Winston.
“We always worry how people are taking this story,” she said.
During her and her husband’s illness, Winston provided comfort during what was a frightening and stressful time.
“To not have your pet would be so hard,” she said.
Ben McLean agreed, saying people would not shun their pets during the pandemic.
“It was interesting, but we don’t think it should be a cause of concern for people who have dogs. If he had symptoms he barely had them,” he said.