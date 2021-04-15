Dartmouth College will require all students showing up for the fall term to prove they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 as the school plans for the coming academic year.
While school employees will not be required to vaccinate, Provost Joseph Helble said this week students are a different matter.
“They are living in close quarters to one another, and we know, through everything we’ve learned this past year, that that’s one of the most critical areas for controlling the spread of infection,” Helble said.
The college kept most students away from the Hanover campus throughout the year, rotating students on campus in an effort to keep COVID-19 from spreading. There were still at least two large outbreaks at the school, one in the fall and another in the winter term connected to student parties.
Students will need to check in before they arrive on campus for the fall term and show proof of the vaccinations. The school is currently working with the state on a plan to get students vaccinated this year, according to Helble.