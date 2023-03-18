Dawn Chapman
Buy Now

Dawn Chapman is changing jobs to work at one of Concord Hospital’s urgent care facilities, after staffing shortages have made inpatient care incredibly difficult.

 SHAWNE K. WICKHAM/SUNDAY NEWS

When the first patients arrived at Concord Hospital, Dawn Chapman was on the front lines.

Chapman was a veteran registered nurse in the hospital’s respiratory unit, but all her training and experience had not prepared her for the waves of illness and death to come over the months, then years, ahead.