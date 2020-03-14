Manchester schools will be open as usual next week, but the district is canceling some trips and events.
Superintendent John Goldhardt announced city schools will stay open even as several other New Hampshire districts, including Nashua, announced they will close for a week or more to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We understand this is a stressful time but our staff is working hard and in constant contact with public health officials to ensure we are acting in the best interests of our entire school community,” Goldhardt said.
Schools in Concord are also staying open.
Manchester schools are preparing for the possibility of a long closure, but school officials said Friday they did not think that closure was imminent.
Families who wish to keep their children at home are asked to coordinate their plans with their school’s principal.
Manchester has not yet scheduled any intensive cleaning for school buildings, as some other districts have, but custodians are prepared if state health officials recommend additional cleaning and sanitizing measures.
The school district is postponing and canceling international trips. Officials are reviewing local field trips and school events on a case-by-case basis, after the Department of Education advised Thursday limiting large events that would draw people from other states.
All New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association tournaments have been canceled, and Manchester’s athletic director is working with the association to plan spring sporting events.