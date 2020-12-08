LACONIA – In defiance of Gov. Chris Sununu's mask mandate and contrary to the advice of a county attorney, the Belknap County Delegation held a public meeting Tuesday night during which wearing a face covering was optional.
The all-Republican county delegation was led by Mike Sylvia of Belmont, who was re-elected as chairman 11-6 during the meeting. Sylvia recently joined six other GOP lawmakers in calling for Sununu to be impeached because of his face-covering executive order.
Earlier in the day, Sununu said in an e-mail that the mask-less meeting was a bad idea.
“To hold an in-person meeting with limited space and no remote access is incredibly irresponsible and flies in the face of open government while putting public health at risk,” Sununu said.
Just after 6 p.m. Sylvia opened the meeting, which was to feature a presentation from the Belknap County Commission on the proposed 2021 county budget. One by one, each of the delegation members introduced him or herself. Only a handful wore a face covering.
Hours before, County Commission Chairman Dave DeVoy said there would be no public-access TV livestreaming of the meeting because there was no assurance that COVID-19 safety measures would be followed.
But the delegation later agreed to provide a public audio stream of the meeting after the Laconia Daily Sun requested the Attorney General intervene, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.
The commission was advised last week by County Attorney Paul T. Fitzgerald that Sununu’s Executive Order #74 required everyone over 5 to wear a mask or cloth covering “anytime they are in public space, indoors or outdoors, where they are unable to or do not consistently maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from persons outside their own household.”
Given the size of the room in which the county delegation meets, “it would certainly appear that the governor’s mandate regarding the utilization of masks must be in effect for this meeting,” Fitzgerald said.
He noted there is an exception for "political’ presentations," but said, "...I believe it (the exception) was intended to apply to political caucuses, rallies and similar events and not to the routine carrying out of public business.”