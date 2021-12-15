CONCORD — Leading Democratic lawmakers said Wednesday the state must have more fixed vaccine sites to meet the growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
Meanwhile, state Rep. William Marsh, D-Wolfeboro, said the state should reimpose a mask mandate in counties dealing with the highest levels of transmission of the delta variant.
During a virtual news conference on Wednesday, state Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye said the state should bring back the statewide network of fixed sites used to deliver the initial rounds of COVID-19 vaccines last spring.
“When we set up statewide vaccine sites, we had a very high vaccination rate. These same people need to get boosters and they can’t, and their children need the vaccine and may have to wait until mid-January to get it,” said Sherman, a gastroenterologist who is considering a run for governor in 2022.
“We can do this in a way that is robust, and we need to do it now.”
A mask mandate in the North County city of Berlin reduced viral transmissions in the past two weeks, Marsh said.
“It seems to have gotten the situation under control ,” said Marsh, a retired ophthalmologist. He called broader use of mask mandates "appropriate."
“I think it should be more granular, have it apply by county and have it be reasonable in approach. It is really the only thing we can do right now.”
Last summer, Marsh changed his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat in protest of the House GOP opposition to vaccine mandates.
Gov. Sununu’s chief spokesman said the state is already taking many of the steps requested by the two Democratic lawmaker/doctors.
“As New Hampshire faces this COVID winter surge, it is important that leaders in the Democrat party do not politicize the state’s response with press conferences like the one held today,” said Benjamin Vihstadt. “They well know from the governor’s weekly press conferences that virtually all of the items raised are well underway."
Last week, Sununu announced the state was doubling from two to four the number of fixed sites offering vaccines.
During a briefing Thursday, Sununu is expected to discuss plans for a second “booster blitz” soon after the holidays.
More than 10,000 people received booster shots during the first blitz event at 15 different locations Saturday.
“Over 40 states do not have mask mandates, and Republican and Democrat governors alike agree that a mask mandate is not the way out of this pandemic,” Vihstadt said.
In agreement
Sherman said he didn’t support bringing back a mask mandate and favored Sununu’s position that cities and towns, schools and private business owners are within their rights to impose their own requirements.
Marsh and Sherman also urged the state to report not only the vaccination rate, but the state’s immunization rate.
Marsh said the immunization rate would reveal over the past six months the number of people who had gotten newly vaccinated, received a booster shot or had immunity because they recovered after coming down with COVID-19 during that time.
According to an independent analysis, New Hampshire currently has the 13th-highest vaccination rate -- 66.1% of the population.
The top five are the other New England states, led by Vermont.
State officials continue to work to update the dashboard so it separates those getting booster shots from initial vaccines.
With that caveat, Marsh said he believed the immunization rate since last spring was “more like 20%.”
Sherman said he had given Sununu high marks for handling the pandemic until the state of emergency was lifted last June.
Since then, Sherman said, Sununu has taken a “distinct, hands-off approach” to managing the state’s response to COVID-19.