CONCORD – Leading New Hampshire Democrats insisted Monday women voters will reject Gov. Chris Sununu’s reelection for having vetoed abortion rights legislation.
A press conference call kicked off an aggressive effort from the Democratic Party to try and link Sununu to President Trump on a host of matters ranging from abortion rights and paid family leave to the financial dealings of both families.
The Union Leader obtained a memo that lays out this strategy.
“The project, called A Trump Guy will be centered around Sununu’s infamous pronouncement that he is a ‘Trump guy, through and through,’” the memo said.
A two-term Republican, Sununu remains one of the most popular governors in the nation, voters have become more favorable towards Sununu over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But former House Speaker Terie Norelli of Portsmouth said Sununu’s veto of the Reproductive Health Parity Act revealed Sununu and Trump were similar when it came to abortion rights.
“New Hampshire women are tired of politicians like Chris Sununu and Donald Trump who say one thing but at every turn act to restrict access to reproductive health care,” Norelli said.
Republican Party leaders praised Sununu for supporting religious freedom and working in a bipartisan fashion to keep New Hampshire citizens safe from the novel coronavirus.
“If this legislation had become law, it is guaranteed New Hampshire would have been tied up in legal battles for many years, costing the state countless taxpayer dollars,” said Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead.
“Organizations such as the Catholic Diocese should not be forced to pay for a service they are morally opposed to and I am grateful Governor Sununu has vetoed this violation of religious freedom.”
Warned it could rise federal aid
Sununu supports abortion rights but said this bill (HB 685) would take away the rights of employers and their workers who objected to abortion on religious grounds.
The measure would require commercial insurance companies that cover maternity care to reimburse for abortion costs.
Sununu said the bill also would run afoul of a federal law that since 2005 prevents the federal government giving aid to states that discriminate against health insurance plans regarding abortion.
“Therefore by enacting this bill, the state of New Hampshire would risk losing federal funding for its many health care programs,” Sununu wrote in his veto message.
State Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said seven states starting with California have adopted these laws and none have lost federal money as a result.
The legislation Sununu vetoed would give the state commissioner of Health and Human Services the authority to grant an exemption to abortion coverage mandate.
Sununu said that provision would not go far enough to protect the state’s interests.
According to independent polling, Trump’s standing in the state has plummeted over the past several months. The University of New Hampshire Survey Center reported last week that only 39 percent approved of the job Trump was doing while 60 percent disapproved and the other 1 percent were undecided.
GOP support similar for governor, president
In the past 20 years, no Republican candidate or incumbent running for governor has received more than 2 percent above the level of support the presidential nominee got, the Democratic memo said.
The party plans to air digital ads later this week on the abortion issue.
Sununu has vetoed paid family leave bills twice during this term and in an appearance on CNBC-TV Monday, Sununu called the Democratic measure "garbage."
“If you aren’t going to let women have contraception…then you sure as heck ought to let them have paid family leave to take care of their families,” Norelli said.
“I do think it’s going to have a big impact on this election.”
Sununu offered legislation that would give a tax incentive for employers that offer family leave on a voluntary basis.