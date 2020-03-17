In 40 years as a dentist, Dr. John VerPloeg has never closed his office for weeks, but the rapid spread of the coronavirus has made it too risky to keep his doors open.
“This is something new for all of us,” said VerPloeg, who posted a sign outside Epping General Dentistry notifying patients that his practice will be closed until April 6.
Dental practices across the state and the nation have been advised to postpone elective procedures for the next three weeks to keep the virus from spreading.
While the doors will be mostly closed, VerPloeg and other dentists will be available for dental emergencies to keep patients from running to hospital emergency departments, which are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
Delaying elective procedures was a recommendation from an emergency meeting of the New Hampshire Dental Society’s board of trustees Monday night.
With the number of cases expected to continue to rise, several hospitals have begun postponing non-emergency surgeries and other procedures.
Among them are Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover and hospitals affiliated with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.
"This is a fluid and changing situation, and these considerations may change to meet community care needs,” said Vanessa Stafford, vice president of communications at the New Hampshire Hospital Association.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has urged hospitals and others in the healthcare community to take such action to free up personnel who may be needed for a coronavirus response, to reduce exposure by potentially infected patients and to preserve resources.
Wentworth-Douglass is postponing elective procedures in surgical, endoscopic, pain center, cardiology and interventional radiology cases that were planned over the next several weeks.
“We are committed to the people we serve. Therefore sometimes we must make difficult decisions,” said Dr. Paul Cass, chief medical officer at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Catholic Medical Center made the same decision to put off most elective procedures. Procedures that are considered medically necessary and outpatient procedures that don’t require the use of personal protective equipment and anesthesia will continue for now.
“We have an obligation to our patients, our employees, and our community to ensure a safe environment and to be ready for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients who need a higher level of care,” said Dr. Joseph Pepe, CMC president and chief executive officer.
CMC said patients who aren't called about their procedures should arrive as planned. Regular outpatient, emergency and urgent care will continue.
Hospitals that have discussed the possibility of delaying elective procedures but have held off for now include Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster - all affiliates of North Country Healthcare.
“We’ve made the decision to keep moving forward. … Since Friday we’ve had daily meetings every day. It’s basically an assessment of where we are and what we’re hearing from the CDC and the feds,” said James Patry, spokesman for North Country Healthcare.
Michael Auerbach, executive director of the New Hampshire Dental Society, said more recommendations likely will come as the coronavirus pandemic evolves.
For now, he said, focusing on dental emergencies and limiting patients make sense.
“From an epidemiological standpoint, it takes out another spot for possible contagion, so if people are going to dental practices and they’re sick and are carriers, there’s always that risk. If the dentist office doesn’t open for anything but emergency procedures, then there are fewer people out there on the way to the dentist appointments and potentially infecting not just their friends and their neighbors but also the staff,” he said.
But those in the dental community worry about the down side. Many of New Hampshire’s dental practices are small and could take a financial hit.
“A lot of people are on edge, and we have to do everything we can to ensure the safety of the patients as well as the dental and medical professions,” Auerbach said.