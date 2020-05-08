New Hampshire dentists and hygienists could start scraping, drilling and polishing again on Monday.
Though dentists' offices were never ordered closed, many halted everything but emergency procedures to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. For dentists like Jeff Vachon of Manchester, that meant no filling cavities, no repairing chipped teeth, and no regular checkups.
On Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services released guidelines to tell dentists how they could start seeing patients again, while minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The state worked with the American Dental Association, a professional association for dentists, to develop the guidelines.
Vachon is relieved — for his business, his staff and his patients.
"I think it's a good thing, not only for the profession but for the patients who have been missing out on treatment," he said Friday.
A few weeks after the governor's stay-at-home order went into effect, Vachon said, emergency calls to his office spiked. He guessed some less-serious dental problems progressed into emergencies during the weeks patients stayed away from his office.
Patients should check in with their own dentists about whether they are reopening. Vachon said he will keep most of the appointments patients scheduled before the pandemic, and working through a "priority list" of cavities and chipped teeth patients got during the time of social distancing.
He said his staff will come back full-time next week. A Paycheck Protection Program loan and another emergency loan from the Small Business Administration paid Vachon's staff in the weeks his office was closed.
Vachon said he will not be resuming all procedures next week, but said any revenue will be better than no revenue for his business.
"Personally I am not going to be having a full schedule," he said.
Cosmetic procedures will likely be postponed, and some patients may choose to stay away out of concern about the virus.
Staff will call patients to make sure they are comfortable coming in for appointments, but Vachon said he thought the risk of getting COVID-19 in a dentist's office is low.
"There shouldn't be a concern for our patients to see us," he said.
Vachon said he and his staff were still taking the virus seriously. He and his staff have enough surgical masks, face shields and N-95 respirators to see patients safely, he said.