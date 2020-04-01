A deputy sheriff in Strafford County has tested positive for COVID-19, but officials say there is no threat of exposure to inmates at the house of corrections or residents at neighboring Riverside Rest Home in Dover.
Sheriff David Dubois said on Wednesday that they worked with state officials and according to the timeline his department established, the deputy sheriff could not have spread the illness to others on county property.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office in Strafford County transport inmates for medical appointments and to the courthouse for proceedings.
“I want to make sure to assure you that we did check all interactions to make sure there was no potential harm being introduced to the county house of corrections or the inmate population,” Dubois said.
Dubois said the deputy sheriff is doing well and has been removed from active duty until he recovers.