The Derry Cooperative School Board voted 5-2 to approve a plan for reopening school facilities and phasing in classroom instruction in the fall, following a marathon six-hour meeting Tuesday night at the Gilbert H. Hood Middle School gymnasium.
Leaders representing the teachers’ union, the Derry Education Association (DEA), spoke in opposition to the plan, saying teachers are “scared” to come back to work and that the guidelines, as written, are inadequate to ensure everyone’s safety.
Administrators gave a presentation outlining the new guidelines under Plan A, which was recommended by a majority of the district’s reopening task force.
Dozens of residents spoke, some expressing lingering concerns regarding safety or individual attention for special-needs students.
Parent Darlene Morrison did not like that students would be allowed to take mask breaks at their desks, and that distancing was sometimes less than the 6 feet recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
“That’s a big part of plan A that I do not agree with,” Morrison said.
Dave Levesque, the first vice president of the DEA, said teachers want to be in front of their students again, but the guidelines in Plan A are inconsistent regarding distance rules, and teachers lack confidence that conditions will be safe for them.
“The ultimate thing that we have heard from our members (is) that we are scared,” Levesque said. “The attitude of ‘Just go do your job’ is not fair.”
Superintendent MaryAnn Connors-Krikorian said during the presentation that administrators collaborated with other stakeholders to come up with the safest possible plan for the return of students and staff.
“In working toward this goal we recognize there are limitations to creating a risk-free environment,” Connors-Krikorian said.
She said the plan gives the district flexibility to adapt to changes in local and state data trends and the ability to maintain staffing levels at schools.
“This is an evolving process, it’s an evolving document,” she said.
Pediatric consultant Chris Peterson provided medical expertise in crafting the plan and answered questions from the public Tuesday.
He said all the data available suggests the guidelines put forward in Plan A will be sufficient for keeping kids safe and lessening the risk of the spread of COVID-19.
Peterson also said not sending kids back to school comes with its own set of risks, primarily damaging children’s social-emotional mental health.
“I still firmly believe that sending our kids back to school is the right choice. I think the data supports that, I think we have a district that’s very committed to making a safe environment,” Peterson said.
Substitute teacher Jenna Paradise said the guidelines will make for a rigid environment for kids.
“It’s not the school that these kids have known. This is rigid. One desk, one room, all day. No toys, no flex seating, no circle time on the rug — I’m guessing no rug — no sharing, no hugs, no lunch table with friends, no, no, no,” Paradise said. “If one of the biggest reasons for sending kids back is socialization, this isn’t what they bargained for.”
According to the plan approved by the board, the school is requiring that masks be worn by students and teachers at virtually all times. Students will be broken up into smaller cohorts with desks spaced 4.5 to 6 feet apart.
Peterson said there are varying recommendations from other agencies. The World Health Organization and American Academy of Pediatrics are recommending three-foot distances, he said.
He said existing data show that transmission rates from children is much lower than from adults, and the death rate is less than 0.1 percent in the United States
Parent Manuel Rodriguez said he has little confidence in the data, and doesn’t want to take the risk with his child’s life.
“How many of us are willing to risk our children from contracting COVID just because the death rate is little?” Rodriguez said.
Town Councilor Richard Tripp said he’s more concerned about students moving between classes, in bathrooms and in the buses, and asked administrators what repercussions there would be for students who don’t follow the mask requirements.
Connors-Krikorian said they would address each case on an individual basis and speak with students, but that creating a blanket repercussion would not be appropriate at this time.
“This plan is based on fact and medical science as we know it today, which means, sure, that can change,” Board Chair Derick Anderson said.
Anderson said creating a plan for school reentry is important for many of the parents who need to go back to work and can’t afford child care, and it’s important for learning. He said a recent study is already projecting reading learning gains of 70 percent compared to a normal fall return, and a 50 percent retention rate for math.
“If we go back in any other format, in remote or hybrid, we will never catch these kids up. It will be a lost generation,” Anderson said.
He said there is also increased evidence of child abuse and neglect during the remote learning period of this past spring.
Board member Jessica Ring said Plan A is not gradual enough and she would have preferred a hybrid approach.
Ring and Nick del’Etoile voted against the plan.
The board recommended the district come up with a more gradual phasing-in of classroom instruction, which means a change to the calendar.
The plan is to send out a letter to parents by Friday asking if they are sending their student or opting for the remote alternative program, and if they plan on using school buses or private transportation.
Anyone who selects the remote alternative would enroll their child for the trimester, and a final decision is due by Sept. 18.