DERRY -- A Derry family has turned their front porch into a food bank to help community members struggling to find food items and other essentials amid a COVID-19-fueled raid on grocery stores.
On Monday afternoon, Renee DeSimone was standing outside the front of her home at 12 North Main Street in Derry with about four tables full of canned goods, soup, rice, bottled water and some other items free for anyone to pick up.
Lisa Di Napoli and her mother Nancy Di Napoli of Derry stopped by to donate some things, like tuna, soup, SpaghettiOs and a loaf of bread.
Minutes later, Tricia Joseph of Derry stopped by to pick up some bread, crackers, pasta and a few other items.
DeSimone said it’s been like that since her husband Brian DeSimone came up with the idea to give away extra items from their pantry and a quick stop to the Dollar Store on Friday.
“I’ve had a lot of people come by who are high-risk, who are elderly,” DeSimone said. “I didn’t think we’d have a lot of traffic today, but it’s been crazy.”
DeSimone said the idea was to help out community members who are struggling to find essential items, as stores struggle to keep up with the high demand for non-perishable foods, toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers.
People are stocking up as the spread of COVID-19 has led to calls by officials to avoid social gatherings and restaurants, except for take-out.
DeSimone said they took stock of their own inventory and decided there were likely others in their community that needed some of those things more than they did. So far, others have joined forces with a similar mentality, and shared what they have to spare.
They put a cardboard sign on one table that says “Please take what you need during this time, for kids, elderly, any.”
The make-shift food pantry was shared on the Bringing Derry Together Facebook page, and DeSimone said it spread from there by word of mouth.
Joseph said she heard about the North Main Street pantry from her brother.
DeSimone has also heard of other households and communities starting similar operations.
She said they’ve received more donations than they’ve given out, and some folks have come to barter items as well. They started with one table on Friday, and expanded to about four as of Monday, two of which were donated.
So far, DeSimone said they have an abundance of soups and canned vegetables, but just like stores, they’re struggling to keep things like toilet paper in stock.
Pasta sauce is also hotly in demand.
“As soon as we get it, it goes,” DeSimone said.
She said they’ll continue serving the food pantry as long as it’s needed.
“We’re gonna be here every day that we have stuff,” DeSimone said.