The Salvation Army of Greater Derry has expanded its food pantry availability and implemented a new drive-thru system with pre-made boxes of goods, but as demand increases, food pantry volunteers are asking for additional donations to keep up.
Lt. Tyler Adcox of the Derry Salvation Army said the food pantry was originally set up to serve the public every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., but they pivoted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and began offering daily food pantry access with drive-thru pickup.
They started putting together pre-made to-go boxes that contain pastas, cereals, and canned goods, and people can come to pick them up any day of the week. On Mondays and Tuesdays, they can also come to pick up fresh bread, fruits and vegetables, Adcox said.
So far, the program has proven popular.
“Over the past week we noticed an increase of people served, going from 47 to 58 boxes given out and we believe that this need is only going to increase as time goes on,” Adcox said.
Anyone interested in picking up a food box is asked to call the Salvation Army office to fill out an over-the-phone intake form to make sure they get the appropriate amount of food for themselves and their families.
Home delivery is also available if requested for quarantined individuals or folks without access to transportation.
But Adcox said it’s becoming difficult to keep up with the cost of the food and the supply of hygiene products. They’re asking the public for any monetary donations to help continue feeding the community, as well as donations of non-perishable foods and hygiene and protective products such as masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and the like.
“As the need rises, we know that we can not do this alone,” Adcox said.
The Derry Salvation Army office can be reached at 434-7790.