Although workers and residents of nursing homes rank among the highest priority for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, nursing homes won't be getting the vaccine until next week at the earliest, and some must wait until January, nursing home officials said on Monday.
That's because nursing homes are outside of the state-operated distribution system that started in earnest on Monday when state workers took possession of 12,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Nursing homes are part of a separate distribution system established under a public-private partnership involving the Trump administration and pharmacy giants CVS and Walgreen's, said Brendan Williams, president and chief-executive of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, the trade group that represents most of the state's nursing homes.
"I think it's pretty crazy," said Williams, adding that he doesn't understand all the details of the system. "There doesn't seem to be a lot of rhyme and reason to it."
Late Monday morning, Gov. Chris Sununu's office announced that the doses had arrived in New Hampshire. His office distributed photographs and video of two workers receiving and unpacking the shipment.
Most of those doses are headed to hospitals.
Catholic Medical Center in Manchester expects to receive 330 doses on Tuesday and begin giving shots to its workers the following day, said hospital spokesman Lauren Collins-Cline.
The highest-risk staff -- those directly involved in the care of COVID-19 patients -- will go first, she said in an email. The hospital anticipates providing the vaccine to all its employees over the next five to six weeks, provided the supply continues to be available.
"People keep describing it as the beginning of the end, the light at the end of the tunnel. It definitely has that feeling. When that first shipment arrives tomorrow, the reality of it will begin to sink in," said Alex Walker, CMC chief operating officer.
Meanwhile, one of the state's largest nursing homes, the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, is not scheduled to receive the vaccine until Jan. 7 and 8, said Administrator David Ross. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two doses; a second round of shots has been scheduled for the end of January at the nursing home.
On Monday, the home reported that five residents and nine staff have active COVID-19 cases.
Residents have been moved to a COVID isolation unit, staff are quarantining at home, and the nursing home has ramped up testing to twice a week.
"We would love to get (the vaccine) sooner, but we're just thrilled that it's coming," Ross said. "It's the best news we've had in a year."
The New Hampshire doses are being stored at an undisclosed location, said Paul Raymond, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Safety. The location is being withheld out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with CDC guidelines, Raymond said.
A video shows workers receiving and unpackaging the vaccines and then placing them into storage. A wall clock reads 9:49.
Sununu's office said distribution will be immediate for at-risk health workers and front-line clinical staff.
“New Hampshire is ready to hit the ground running to do our part in delivering this game-changing vaccine,” Sununu said in the statement.
Subsequent weekly allotments will be distributed to those included in Phase 1-A of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, including at-risk health workers and first responders.
Other high-priority workers include home health aides, pharmacists, homeless shelter staff, prison health care workers and school nurses.
New Hampshire has about 6,300 residents in nursing homes, which employ about 10,000 people.
Williams said state health officials have asked for distribution plans from CVS and Walgreen's but have yet to receive them. He said the pharmacies appear to be contacting nursing homes directly with arrival dates.
The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius.