Speaking out against racist attacks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Chinese-American community says it still feels safe but is stepping up efforts to help those on the front line battling the virus.
Yawei Yang of Bedford says he has not been immune to racism and believes it has become more prevalent since the COVID-19 outbreak, first in China and then the United States.
“We are concerned about it and we are very alert about it,” said Yang, who is active with the Chinese Culture Society of Greater Nashua. “We still feel safe, but we want our society to understand that we have watched this entire pandemic from the beginning, and we are trying to do everything we can to help.”
He said some of his friends decided to purchase exterior cameras for their homes to provide extra security during these uncertain times.
Yang mentioned a Chinese-American couple in Bedford who had a window broken on their pick-up truck while shopping recently. He also mentioned the Spencer Martin Barber Shop in Bedford that recently posted a sign on its door stating, “Closed due to the Kung Flu Chinese Virus.” The sign has since been removed.
“It was time for us to stand up and make some contributions,” Yang said.
A major fundraising initiative was launched three weeks ago through the Chinese Culture Society of Greater Nashua, which resulted in a collection of about $40,000.
More than 100 donors, including businesses and individuals from southern New Hampshire, have contributed to the fund, Yang said. The fundraising money was used to purchase nearly 11,000 medical grade N-95 masks and 10,500 surgical masks from a factory in China.
Last week, the nonprofit group began distributing a portion of the personal protective equipment to medical professionals at Concord Hospital and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
“We have already been delivering the masks to hospitals,” said Tao Ao of Bedford, another member of the Chinese Culture Society of Greater Nashua.
Ao said the medical staff has been appreciative of the donations, especially since the equipment is medical grade. Additional masks were dropped off Monday at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.
“This is a very high-quality product that they desperately need at this time,” Yang said.
There are several volunteers helping to pack and deliver the masks to medical facilities throughout the state, said Yang, adding the Chinese Culture Society is pleased to be utilizing its resources and members to help keep medical workers safe and healthy while they battle COVID-19.
Despite some of the racism they've faced, Yang said the Chinese-American community remains upbeat.
“We love this land we live on. This is our home, too,” Yang said. “We are raising our families here and we are enjoying the wonderful American Dream here.”