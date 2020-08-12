CONCORD — A state mask requirement for scheduled gatherings of more than 100 people applies to outdoor as well as indoor activities, including sporting events, political rallies and religious services, according to the emergency order signed by Gov. Chris Sununu.
The order has some exceptions.
Face coverings do not have to be worn by people seated at least six feet apart from strangers
They also are not required for family members seated closer than six feet from each other or for people invited to an event with assigned seating.
For example, guests placed at the same table at a wedding reception do not have to wear masks, state officials said.
But everyone attending large events must wear a mask while entering and exiting or while moving to and from their seats, the order states.
The requirement does not apply to the day-to-day operations of businesses, nor to state and local governments, which include public schools where 100 or more people may be present.
The mandate does not apply to children under age 2.
The order gives the state Department of Public Health and state and local police the authority to enforce the requirement.
Any event organizer who knowingly fails to comply can be charged with a violation. The order’s language makes clear the event organizer will not face a fine unless they have failed to heed a “prior warning.”
Emergency Order No. 63 may be viewed at bit.ly/30T1wuG.