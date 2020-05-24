CONCORD - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 63 new positive COVID-19 test results Sunday and one new death.
According to the DHHS daily COVID-19 update Sunday, New Hampshire has had 4,149 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and 209 deaths.
Of the new cases, four have no identified risk factors, DHHS said. Hillsborough County saw the most new cases with 45, including 28 in Manchester and two in Nashua, according to DHHS. Other cases were diagnosed in Merrimack, Rockingham, Cheshire and Strafford counties, DHHS said.
The newest fatality was a Hillsborough County woman who was 60 years old or older, DHHS said.