RAYMOND — State health officials are investigating possible community exposures related to a bartender who tested positive for COVID-19 at Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond.
The investigation comes as the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Sunday an additional 21 cases of the deadly disease have been confirmed in New Hampshire, pushing the total number of cases in New Hampshire to 6,634 since the pandemic began.
Last Tuesday, Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery posted a message on its Facebook page saying that as a precaution they would close until ownership could disinfect and take “all necessary precautions” to keep staff and the public safe after a bartender tested positive for COVID-19.
DHHS determined the bartender was in the bar area on the following dates:
Friday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Any individuals who visited the Tuckaway Tavern and sat at the bar during those days and times may have been exposed to COVID-19, and are asked to contact DHHS at 271-4496 for further guidance.
DHHS has conducted a contact investigation and notified known close contacts directly, however state health officials are making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days and times who were exposed to the coronavirus.
One new death was reported on Sunday, a male resident of Hillsborough County age 60 years or older.
There have been 417 deaths in New Hampshire due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
There have been 6,634 cases in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, and 397 cases are active.
One individual was hospitalized for coronavirus on Sunday, putting the total number of hospitalizations at 696 — or 10% of all cases in the state — during the pandemic. There are currently 24 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, two confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 62% being female and 38% being male.
The new cases announced Sunday are in Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Rockingham County (4), Strafford County (2), Belknap County (4), and the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (4).