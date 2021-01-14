Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s Dr. Elizabeth Talbot said the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to come into sight, but 80% to 90% of the population need to be immune before it is safe.
In a hospital webinar moderated by Jim Roche from the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association on Thursday, Talbot said questions about the rollout plans for the vaccine are heartening.
“I like that question because that means there’s light at the end of this very long dark tunnel,” Talbot said.
DHMC and other hospitals are administering COVID-19 vaccines to staff as part of the first phase of vaccine distribution.
Right now two vaccines are approved for use, one from a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech, and another from Moderna. Both vaccines require two injections several weeks apart.
New Hampshire is currently getting about 17,000 doses a week from the federal government.
Talbot, an infectious disease expert, said people in the medical field and those who have received the vaccines need to be ambassadors to the rest of the state in order to get New Hampshire to herd immunity.
Talbot said people need to help combat the conspiracy theories and misinformation about the vaccines, and encourage their neighbors to seek the treatment.
Medical professionals also need to be upfront about the effects of the vaccine. It can leave people feeling sore and under the weather for a few days.
“If you feel under the weather after the vaccine, that’s good. That means it is working,” she said.
James Potter, executive vice president of the New Hampshire Medical Society, said his organization is working to put together influencer kits with information to help dispel false statements that could discourage people from getting the shots.
With a vaccine expected soon from Johnson & Johnson -- one that requires only one dose -- Talbot said the state could be in a good position sooner rather than later.