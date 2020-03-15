MANCHESTER — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester is shutting down schools for the next two weeks over coronavirus concerns.
Diocese Superintendent David Thibault sent a letter Saturday to families, informing them that the district will transition to remote learning from Monday through March 27.
“This short-term use of remote instruction will allow for further understanding of the local impact of COVID-19 and the time necessary to discern future actions,” Thibault wrote. “This course of action was strongly recommended by multiple medical advisers.”
Thibault said parents could expect further information from individual schools with specifics about the remote learning plans, which will be put in place this week. The diocese will also be training teams of teachers Monday and Tuesday on Google Classroom and remote instruction techniques.
Parents with questions regarding the remote learning plans should contact schools directly, Thibault said.